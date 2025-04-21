Taiwan's Diplomatic Tribute: Sending Envoys to Pope Francis' Funeral

Taiwan has announced it will send envoys of an appropriate level to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, while President Lai Ching-te conveyed his condolences to the Vatican through the Taiwanese embassy.

This move comes as Taiwan seeks to maintain and reinforce its diplomatic ties with the Vatican, one of only 12 countries that recognize Taiwan formally.

The diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Taiwan are particularly significant given the broader geopolitical scenario where Taiwan is claimed as part of China's territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)