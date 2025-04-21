Left Menu

Selja Stands By Rahul Gandhi Against BJP's 'Traitor' Allegations

Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP, defended Rahul Gandhi against BJP's 'traitor' accusations over his remarks on the Election Commission in the US. She claimed PM Modi started the trend of criticizing opposition abroad and accused BJP of disrespecting the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:33 IST
Selja Stands By Rahul Gandhi Against BJP's 'Traitor' Allegations
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja staunchly defended party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, addressing accusations made by the BJP that labeled Gandhi a 'traitor' for his remarks about the Election Commission in the United States.

Selja alleged that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who initiated the practice of criticizing opposition parties on foreign platforms, often casting them in a negative light.

Her statements came in response to Rahul Gandhi's reported comments in the US, challenging the BJP-led coalition's credibility in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and alleging a compromised Election Commission.

She remarked on the BJP's criticism of the opposition, comparing it to 'the pot calling the kettle black.' Selja asserted that BJP's discourse often disrespects the nation by manipulating the Constitution and leveraging Central agencies at its discretion.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra responded fiercely, accusing Gandhi of venting frustration over the Enforcement Directorate's actions by criticizing the Election Commission and labeling the National Herald case as clear-cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025