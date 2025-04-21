Selja Stands By Rahul Gandhi Against BJP's 'Traitor' Allegations

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja staunchly defended party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, addressing accusations made by the BJP that labeled Gandhi a 'traitor' for his remarks about the Election Commission in the United States.

Selja alleged that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who initiated the practice of criticizing opposition parties on foreign platforms, often casting them in a negative light.

Her statements came in response to Rahul Gandhi's reported comments in the US, challenging the BJP-led coalition's credibility in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and alleging a compromised Election Commission.

She remarked on the BJP's criticism of the opposition, comparing it to 'the pot calling the kettle black.' Selja asserted that BJP's discourse often disrespects the nation by manipulating the Constitution and leveraging Central agencies at its discretion.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra responded fiercely, accusing Gandhi of venting frustration over the Enforcement Directorate's actions by criticizing the Election Commission and labeling the National Herald case as clear-cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)