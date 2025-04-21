Left Menu

Naidu's Capital Expansion Mission: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in New Delhi to meet with union ministers. Recently returned from a family trip to Europe, Naidu's meetings will focus on important issues and projects, including the development of a mega city in Andhra Pradesh and a new international airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to have key deliberations with union ministers in New Delhi, according to an announcement from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

After concluding a personal trip to Europe, where he traveled with his family, Naidu is anticipated to reach the capital late Monday night. The agenda for Tuesday includes discussions on significant issues and initiatives impacting Andhra Pradesh.

His itinerary features meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil, and Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Top of his list is the visionary expansion of Amaravati into a mega city by integrating adjacent regions and constructing an international airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

