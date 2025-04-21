Legacy of Humility: Pope Francis' Historic Papacy

Pope Francis, celebrated as the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday. His passing marks the end of a papacy characterized by significant attempts to transform and modernize the Church.

Despite suffering this year from severe pneumonia, the pope's death was unexpected. Just days prior, he participated in Easter Sunday celebrations, greeting crowds at St. Peter's Square. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news on Vatican TV, expressing deep sorrow on behalf of the Church.

The global community has been reacting, with figures like U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praising his legacy of reform and compassion. Under Pope Francis, the Church sought to address pressing issues, such as the child sex abuse scandal, while advocating for the world's poor and marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)