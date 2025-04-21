Left Menu

Legacy of Humility: Pope Francis' Historic Papacy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, has passed away at 88. His tenure was marked by attempts to reform the institution, despite facing divisions and controversies. Tributes pour in worldwide, acknowledging his efforts towards interfaith dialogue, peace, and advocacy for the marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:47 IST
Legacy of Humility: Pope Francis' Historic Papacy
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, celebrated as the Catholic Church's first Latin American leader, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced on Monday. His passing marks the end of a papacy characterized by significant attempts to transform and modernize the Church.

Despite suffering this year from severe pneumonia, the pope's death was unexpected. Just days prior, he participated in Easter Sunday celebrations, greeting crowds at St. Peter's Square. Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news on Vatican TV, expressing deep sorrow on behalf of the Church.

The global community has been reacting, with figures like U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praising his legacy of reform and compassion. Under Pope Francis, the Church sought to address pressing issues, such as the child sex abuse scandal, while advocating for the world's poor and marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025