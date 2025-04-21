Philippine President Pays Tribute to Pope Francis
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed sorrow over Pope Francis's passing, praising him as the greatest pope in his lifetime. President Marcos highlighted Pope Francis's profound faith, humility, and open-hearted leadership, particularly towards the poor and forgotten, reflecting on the Pope's impact on the predominantly Catholic nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:58 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced his deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, whom he hailed as the 'best pope in my lifetime.'
In a poignant statement, Marcos paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as a man of profound faith and humility. The President lauded the Pope's wisdom and his compassion for the poor and the forgotten.
The Philippines, home to Southeast Asia's largest Catholic population, mourns the loss of a spiritual leader who connected deeply with its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Race to Elect New State Heads Amidst National Leadership Transition
New Leadership in CPI(M): M A Baby Elected General Secretary
Delhi Judo Council Elects New Leadership
Ram Navami Rallies: Between Faith and Politics in West Bengal
Congress Leadership Tensions: Stability Amidst Speculation in Karnataka