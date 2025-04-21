Left Menu

Philippine President Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed sorrow over Pope Francis's passing, praising him as the greatest pope in his lifetime. President Marcos highlighted Pope Francis's profound faith, humility, and open-hearted leadership, particularly towards the poor and forgotten, reflecting on the Pope's impact on the predominantly Catholic nation.

Updated: 21-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:58 IST
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced his deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, whom he hailed as the 'best pope in my lifetime.'

In a poignant statement, Marcos paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as a man of profound faith and humility. The President lauded the Pope's wisdom and his compassion for the poor and the forgotten.

The Philippines, home to Southeast Asia's largest Catholic population, mourns the loss of a spiritual leader who connected deeply with its people.

