Philippine President Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced his deep sorrow following the death of Pope Francis, whom he hailed as the 'best pope in my lifetime.'

In a poignant statement, Marcos paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as a man of profound faith and humility. The President lauded the Pope's wisdom and his compassion for the poor and the forgotten.

The Philippines, home to Southeast Asia's largest Catholic population, mourns the loss of a spiritual leader who connected deeply with its people.

