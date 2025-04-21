Congress Blasts ED Chargesheet As Political Vendetta

The Indian National Congress has lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet that accuses former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of involvement in the National Herald case, terming it a 'political vendetta' orchestrated by the central government.

During a press conference, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi claimed that the BJP and its affiliates are engaged in a smear campaign, labeling Congress leaders as 'money launderers'. Dasmunshi asserted that no financial transactions occurred to substantiate these accusations.

Furthermore, Dasmunshi accused the BJP-led government of attempting to distract from pressing national issues like unemployment and an economic crisis by perpetuating this 'fake narrative'. She also addressed queries regarding similar situations, maintaining that assessments should rely on the individual merit of each case.

