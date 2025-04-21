Left Menu

Controversy Unveiled: Rahul Gandhi's Claims on Election Commission Sparks BJP Outrage

Rahul Gandhi, on his U.S. visit, alleged the Election Commission is 'compromised,' raising concerns about voting figures in Maharashtra elections. The BJP retorted strongly, linking Gandhi's statements to the National Herald case, accusing him of defaming Indian institutions and corruption, threatening legal action against him and Sonia Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Rahul Gandhi, during an event held in Boston, accused the Election Commission of being 'compromised,' citing suspicious voter turnout numbers in the recent Maharashtra elections. Gandhi claims discrepancies in voting figures, hinting at systemic issues within the electoral process as he addressed the U.S. audience.

The BJP swiftly responded, attributing Gandhi's accusations to his legal troubles involving the National Herald case. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra labeled Gandhi a 'traitor,' accusing him of undermining Indian institutions on foreign soil and involvement in financial misdeeds.

As Rahul Gandhi continues his U.S. tour, with upcoming engagements at Brown University, the controversy intensifies, with both political and legal stakes high. Amidst allegations, the political climate remains highly charged, reflecting deep-seated tensions in India's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

