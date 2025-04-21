Left Menu

Pope Francis: The Pontiff Who Never Returned Home

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and former Archbishop of Buenos Aires, has passed away at 88. Despite his global influence, he never returned to Argentina during his papacy, a decision attributed to the country's political climate. His legacy emphasizes inclusivity in the Catholic Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:44 IST
Pope Francis: The Pontiff Who Never Returned Home
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, has died at the age of 88, leaving Argentines with unfulfilled hopes of a papal visit. Initially departing for Rome in 2013, Francis became a globally influential figure while never returning to his homeland, a decision influenced by Argentina's polarizing politics.

He made noteworthy global contributions, visiting countries previously untouched by any pope. Despite his expansive travels, he hesitated to visit Argentina, concerned about fueling political divisions. Nevertheless, his emphasis on inclusivity and outreach to marginalized communities marked his leadership as the 'slum pope'.

With Argentina embroiled in economic and political strife during his tenure, many believed a visit could bridge divides. However, Francis chose to steer clear, prioritizing the universal mission of the Church over national politics. His loss is deeply felt across Argentina, where he remains a significant spiritual figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025