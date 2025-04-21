Pope Francis: The Pontiff Who Never Returned Home
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and former Archbishop of Buenos Aires, has passed away at 88. Despite his global influence, he never returned to Argentina during his papacy, a decision attributed to the country's political climate. His legacy emphasizes inclusivity in the Catholic Church.
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, has died at the age of 88, leaving Argentines with unfulfilled hopes of a papal visit. Initially departing for Rome in 2013, Francis became a globally influential figure while never returning to his homeland, a decision influenced by Argentina's polarizing politics.
He made noteworthy global contributions, visiting countries previously untouched by any pope. Despite his expansive travels, he hesitated to visit Argentina, concerned about fueling political divisions. Nevertheless, his emphasis on inclusivity and outreach to marginalized communities marked his leadership as the 'slum pope'.
With Argentina embroiled in economic and political strife during his tenure, many believed a visit could bridge divides. However, Francis chose to steer clear, prioritizing the universal mission of the Church over national politics. His loss is deeply felt across Argentina, where he remains a significant spiritual figure.
