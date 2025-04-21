Thackeray Cousins' Reunion: A Step Towards Marathi Unity?

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam indicated that a reconciliation between the long-estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, could be crucial for the welfare of the Marathi people. Kadam emphasized that past efforts to reconcile by personalities like himself and Bala Nandgaonkar fell through due to Uddhav's unyielding stance.

The brewing speculation is a result of recent signals from both leaders, suggesting readiness to prioritize Marathi interests over personal differences. Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, expressed openness to the reunion, highlighting that setting aside minor disagreements is feasible if it serves the larger cause. Meanwhile, Uddhav remains firm that collaboration should exclude those undermining Maharashtra's interests.

Kadam further critiqued Uddhav's leadership, associating his willingness to reconcile with Raj as a strategic move following Shiv Sena's underperformance in the state assembly elections. According to Kadam, the rift could have been avoided if Raj had been appointed executive president of Shiv Sena in 2003. He lamented that while Raj is magnanimous, Uddhav might resist allowing Raj to gain prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)