A temporary Easter ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin over the weekend has been marred by violence, resulting in the deaths of three people in Ukraine's Kherson region, regional officials reported on Monday.

According to local administration head Oleksandr Prokudin, the casualties were accompanied by three injuries, despite the truce. President Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces violated the ceasefire over 2,900 times, including assaults, artillery attacks, and drone usage.

The supposed humanitarian gesture by Moscow met with skepticism from Kyiv, with mutual accusations of violations shadowing the intended peace. Following the truce's midnight expiration, Russian military operations in Ukraine resumed, as confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated ongoing efforts for a peaceful resolution in cooperation with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)