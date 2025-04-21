Union Minister Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Election Commission Abroad

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has denounced the recent comments made by Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the Indian Election Commission while speaking in the United States. Pradhan criticized Gandhi's statements as 'unfortunate' and suggested they are fueled by ongoing electoral losses.

Pradhan's response came via a social media post where he remarked on Gandhi's tendency to criticize India when abroad, questioning the credibility of the country's democratic institutions. The Union Minister accused Gandhi of being unable to reconcile with the global respect for India's democratic traditions.

Gandhi had voiced concerns over the integrity of India's Election Commission during an event in Boston, citing instances of alleged voting irregularities. However, Pradhan asserted that such statements from a senior political figure only undermine India's democratic values globally, appealing to Gandhi to refrain from such rhetoric.

