Political Puzzles: Pawar Uncle-Nephew Duo Stir Speculative Talk

The political sphere in Maharashtra is currently electrified following a series of meetings between the veteran Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar. These engagements have ignited rumors of a potential political reunion between the two stalwart politicians.

The Shiv Sena, in a statement on Monday, fueled this speculation, asserting that the Pawar duo has already reconciled. On the other hand, the Congress, part of the MVA coalition, suggests that such interactions might be held in the broader public interest, rather than purely for political maneuvering.

Interestingly, their meetings have coincided with discussions on utilizing Artificial Intelligence in agriculture, hinting at a shared agenda beyond politics. Ajit, addressing the buzz, downplayed these meetings' political implications, likening them to family occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)