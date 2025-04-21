Left Menu

PM Modi to Kick Off Greenfield Capital Relaunch with Vibrant Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to undertake a roadshow on May 2 ahead of relaunching construction for a greenfield capital city in Andhra Pradesh. The event will feature cultural programs and extensive preparations to welcome the PM. The roadshow is set to cover 1.2 km with a large audience expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:50 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to captivate crowds with a dynamic roadshow on May 2, coinciding with the relaunch of construction efforts for Andhra Pradesh's greenfield capital city.

According to official statements from Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the Prime Minister will arrive at Gannavaram Airport by 3 pm, transitioning to a helicopter for his helipad arrival near the Secretariat.

Nodal officer G Veerapandian details a 1.2 km roadshow, enriched by cultural performances, as Modi makes his way to the Amaravati pavilion shortly before the 3.45 pm relaunch ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

