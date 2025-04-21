Left Menu

Zelenskiy Heads to London for Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's plans to send a delegation to London for peace talks with Western countries. The discussions aim to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of establishing an unconditional ceasefire and lasting peace.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has declared that Kyiv will dispatch a delegation to London on Wednesday to engage in talks with Western nations. The discussions seek to resolve the prolonged conflict with Russia.

In a statement released on the social media platform X, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to constructive dialogue. He expressed the country's readiness to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by lasting peace.

Despite a temporary Easter truce proclaimed by Russia, both sides accused each other of violations. Zelenskiy underscored that Russia's actions have been a significant factor in continuing the war. He noted a productive dialogue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

