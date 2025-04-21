Zelenskiy Heads to London for Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's plans to send a delegation to London for peace talks with Western countries. The discussions aim to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of establishing an unconditional ceasefire and lasting peace.
The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has declared that Kyiv will dispatch a delegation to London on Wednesday to engage in talks with Western nations. The discussions seek to resolve the prolonged conflict with Russia.
In a statement released on the social media platform X, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to constructive dialogue. He expressed the country's readiness to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by lasting peace.
Despite a temporary Easter truce proclaimed by Russia, both sides accused each other of violations. Zelenskiy underscored that Russia's actions have been a significant factor in continuing the war. He noted a productive dialogue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kyiv Under Attack: Russian Missiles Ignite Fires and Raise Alarms
Russian Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault Near Border Regions
11 Ukrainian Drones Intercepted by Russian Defence Overnight
U.S. Citizen Joseph Tater Hospitalized Amid Legal Turmoil in Russia
U.S. Citizen's Hospitalisation Ordered by Russian Court