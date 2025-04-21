Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in the US

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the US, highlighting perceived damage to India's image. Dhami and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the impropriety of Gandhi questioning India's democratic institutions internationally and depicted his statements as reactions to political setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:25 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sharply criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following his recent comments made in the United States, accusing him of undermining India's image on foreign soil. Dhami dismissed Gandhi's claims about flaws in India's electoral system as desperate attempts by a leader unsure of his political future.

Gandhi, addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, alleged that India's Election Commission (EC) was compromised, citing the unusually rapid addition of voters during Maharashtra's elections. These comments have drawn significant criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan accused Gandhi of consistently questioning India's democratic credibility during his international visits. He urged the Congress MP to focus on India's democratic dignity instead of airing grievances about election defeats abroad, emphasizing the global respect for India's democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

