Pawar Family: United by Blood, Divided by Politics

Despite internal political differences, the Pawar family maintains strong personal relationships. Recent meetings between Sharad and Ajit Pawar fuel speculation about political reconciliation after a split in July 2023. The family, however, asserts that their personal bonds remain unaffected by political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:15 IST
Although political differences exist within the Pawar family, these have never impacted their personal relationships, asserted NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday.

Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar held three meetings over two weeks, sparking talk of a political reunion after their contentious split in July 2023.

The duo met on Monday to deliberate on integrating Artificial Intelligence in agriculture and the sugar industry in Pune. When asked about a possible political rapprochement, Sule emphasized the family's unity despite political schisms, attributing their cohesion to shared family values.

