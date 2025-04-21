Pawar Family: United by Blood, Divided by Politics

Although political differences exist within the Pawar family, these have never impacted their personal relationships, asserted NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday.

Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar held three meetings over two weeks, sparking talk of a political reunion after their contentious split in July 2023.

The duo met on Monday to deliberate on integrating Artificial Intelligence in agriculture and the sugar industry in Pune. When asked about a possible political rapprochement, Sule emphasized the family's unity despite political schisms, attributing their cohesion to shared family values.

