Sharad Pawar's Enduring Legacy: Rajya Sabha Nomination Heralds New Chapter

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, with his daughter Supriya Sule handling the procedure due to his health. Expressing gratitude to Maharashtra's people, Pawar reflects on his long political journey and vows continued service to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:54 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist), has once again demonstrated his enduring political influence by filing his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. On Thursday, his daughter, Supriya Sule, submitted the nomination papers on his behalf due to his current health condition.

In a heartfelt statement shared on the social media platform X, the 85-year-old veteran politician thanked the people of Maharashtra for their unwavering support and trust throughout his extensive career. Pawar reminisced about his journey that began in 1967, highlighting the roles he has played from legislative to ministerial positions.

While Pawar rests as per medical advice, his commitment to serving the state remains unshaken. Alongside him, Parth Pawar, the grandson of Ajit Pawar, has also filed for the Rajya Sabha, ensuring the family's continued representation in the parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

