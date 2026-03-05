Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi Unites for Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha Bid

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule thanks alliance leaders for supporting Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha nomination, reflecting Maha Vikas Aghadi's unity. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the alliance's consensus decision, underscoring cooperation among Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP as they prepare for the crucial elections, aiming to secure the seventh seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:46 IST
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule expressed her gratitude to prominent leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mallikarjun Kharge for their support in endorsing Sharad Pawar's nomination to the Rajya Sabha. The decision shows the unified front of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Wadettiwar, a Congress MLA, emphasized the importance of party coordination and adherence to MVA ethics. Congress initially claimed the seat; however, collaboration with NCP and calls from the leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, led to backing Sharad Pawar. The alliance has the necessary votes to win the seventh seat, showcasing their collective strength ahead of the critical election.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, set to fill 37 seats across 10 states. The process begins with a notification on February 26, followed by nominations until March 5 and voting on March 16. Members will be elected to succeed those whose terms conclude in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

