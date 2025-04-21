Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Reform and Controversy

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, passed away at 88 after a turbulent papacy marked by efforts to reform the Church. His death shocked many as he was seen in public shortly before. Tributes highlight his humility and work for social justice, despite facing internal dissent and criticism.

Updated: 21-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:30 IST
Pope Francis, the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church from Latin America, passed away at the age of 88, marking the end of a papacy characterized by significant reforms and controversies. Despite recent health struggles, his sudden death came as a surprise soon after his public appearance on Easter Sunday.

Tributes for the pontiff poured in from around the globe, with many leaders praising his humility and efforts to bring the Church closer to marginalized communities. His native Argentina, along with Brazil, declared a week of mourning, highlighting the impact of his work on many lives.

Throughout his ten-year leadership, Pope Francis initiated various changes, focusing on transparency and accountability within Vatican operations. However, his papacy faced criticism from both conservative and progressive factions, pointing to the deep divides within the Church. A conclave will soon convene to elect his successor, leaving questions about the future course of the Church.

