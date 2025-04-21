Left Menu

Vanishing Lifeline: The Plight of Coal Miners with Black Lung Disease

Federal protections for coal miners with black lung disease are at risk as significant layoffs erode vital programs. Mass dismissals and budget cuts have halted initiatives vital for miners' health. The absence of this support threatens the wellbeing of miners amid calls to boost coal production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Josh Cochran, a coal miner in West Virginia, was forced to leave the shafts behind when diagnosed with advanced black lung disease at 43. Thanks to a federal program, Cochran was moved to a desk job at the same pay. However, this program faces jeopardy from governmental cuts and industry realignments.

Research by Reuters and interviews with industry insiders reveal significant layoffs have brought federal programs for coal miners to a standstill. Support programs crucial for miners' health are experiencing reductions, as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's policies reflect cost-cutting measures in the coal sector.

Layoffs at NIOSH, which traditionally handled black lung monitoring, have decimated workers' safety networks. Meanwhile, Trump has promised a coal industry revival, intensifying mining activities without bolstering miner safety, casting doubt on future protection against black lung disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

