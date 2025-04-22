Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the importance of India's established ties with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the strategic depth these relations have gained in recent years. On the eve of his visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi highlighted the mutually beneficial partnership covering defense, trade, and investment.

The Prime Minister remarked on shared commitments to regional peace, prosperity, and security, noting that this will be his third visit to Saudi Arabia, and eagerly anticipated engaging with the Indian diaspora in Jeddah, acting as a 'living bridge' between the nations.

Modi's visit builds upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's successful 2023 trip to India. Officials pointed out the rarity of these visits, considering past Indian prime ministers made a collective three trips to Saudi Arabia over nearly seventy years.

