Strengthening Ties: India's Strategic Partnership with Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes India's historic and strategic ties with Saudi Arabia. During his visit to the kingdom, he aims to enhance partnerships in defense, trade, and energy, while connecting with the Indian community. Previous prime ministers visited Saudi only thrice; this marks Modi's 15th Gulf trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the importance of India's established ties with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the strategic depth these relations have gained in recent years. On the eve of his visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi highlighted the mutually beneficial partnership covering defense, trade, and investment.

The Prime Minister remarked on shared commitments to regional peace, prosperity, and security, noting that this will be his third visit to Saudi Arabia, and eagerly anticipated engaging with the Indian diaspora in Jeddah, acting as a 'living bridge' between the nations.

Modi's visit builds upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's successful 2023 trip to India. Officials pointed out the rarity of these visits, considering past Indian prime ministers made a collective three trips to Saudi Arabia over nearly seventy years.

