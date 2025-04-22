Left Menu

Gehlot Defends Gandhi Family Amid National Herald Case

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot staunchly defends the Gandhi family in the National Herald case, accusing the BJP-led government of targeting them through misuse of probe agencies. He warns that the case and electoral tactics are part of a broader strategy against the Congress party and a threat to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:57 IST
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered staunch support for the Gandhi family regarding the contentious National Herald case on Tuesday. He asserted that no personal gains were made from the case and accused the BJP-led Centre of orchestrating a campaign against the Gandhi-Nehru family by leveraging state probe agencies.

Gehlot highlighted that properties associated with the 'National Herald' remain under the control of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), with the non-profit Young India (YI) taking steps to resolve its financial obligations. Speaking at a press conference, he alleged that opposition leaders are being targeted as if they were adversaries, with agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI being manipulated.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Congress Mukt Bharat,' Gehlot warned of the looming threat against Indian democracy. He pointed to the Gandhi family's historical contributions and argued that they are being unfairly targeted. Gehlot further expressed concerns about electoral integrity, citing the Maharashtra Assembly polls and the introduction of electoral bonds as detrimental to transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

