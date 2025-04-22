China Urges Japan for United Front Against US Tariffs

In a significant diplomatic gesture, China has appealed to Japan for a coordinated response to the economic policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. Japan's Kyodo news agency revealed on Tuesday that a letter authored by Chinese Premier Li Qiang was dispatched to Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The correspondence marks a strategic move by China to cultivate a unified alliance with Japan against Trump's tariff initiatives, which have impacted global trade dynamics.

Multiple Japanese government officials confirmed to Kyodo that Li Qiang's letter underscores the importance of a consolidated approach in addressing the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs.

