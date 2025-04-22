China Urges Japan for United Front Against US Tariffs
The Chinese government has reached out to Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba with a letter encouraging a joint response against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. This communication, sent by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, aims to strengthen the cooperative economic stance between China and Japan, as reported by the Kyodo news agency.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, China has appealed to Japan for a coordinated response to the economic policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. Japan's Kyodo news agency revealed on Tuesday that a letter authored by Chinese Premier Li Qiang was dispatched to Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The correspondence marks a strategic move by China to cultivate a unified alliance with Japan against Trump's tariff initiatives, which have impacted global trade dynamics.
Multiple Japanese government officials confirmed to Kyodo that Li Qiang's letter underscores the importance of a consolidated approach in addressing the challenges posed by U.S. tariffs.
