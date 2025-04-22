Left Menu

Tension in Kolkata: Protests Curb Fundraising for Murshidabad Victims

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP activists were detained in Kolkata as they attempted to raise funds for Murshidabad violence victims near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. Majumdar, alleging infringement of their fundamental rights, highlighted their right to protest and assist affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:04 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Kolkata on Tuesday when Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and several BJP activists faced detention while attempting to raise funds for victims of the recent violence in Murshidabad. The incident unfolded at Hazra More, in close proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Majumdar, who also serves as the state BJP president, condemned the police action, questioning whether their endeavors to assist affected families constitute a crime. 'This is our fundamental right,' he asserted while being escorted into a police van by authorities.

Local police officers, however, defended the detentions, citing the high-security nature of the area. 'Organizing any program here requires prior permission, which was not obtained,' an anonymous officer stated to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

