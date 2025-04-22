Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Action After Pahalgam Terror Attack on Tourists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, promising severe action against those responsible. Shah has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is heading to Srinagar to review the security situation with all concerned agencies.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:23 IST
In a resolute response to the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged harsh consequences for the perpetrators. Shah, who has already informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the incident, is moving to Srinagar to oversee a security review.

The attack, which took place in the Baisaran Valley, saw armed terrorists open fire on tourists, leaving several individuals injured and causing widespread panic. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as tourists scrambled for safety.

This tragic event occurs amidst a significant increase in tourism in Kashmir and ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage, raising concerns about regional stability and security measures. Authorities have swiftly responded, employing helicopters to evacuate the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

