Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Blot on Humanity

On Tuesday, a horrific terror attack struck Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in South Kashmir, resulting in several fatalities and leaving 20 people injured, as confirmed by officials.

The Indian National Congress condemned the attack, calling it a 'blot on humanity.' Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders expressed condolences to the victims' families and demanded government accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.

The attack unfolded as US Vice President J D Vance was visiting India, raising concerns over the region's security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)