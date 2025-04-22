Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Blot on Humanity

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, claimed multiple tourist lives and injured at least 20. Political leaders condemned the act, urging government accountability and concrete steps against cross-border terrorism. The incident coincides with US Vice President J D Vance's India visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, a horrific terror attack struck Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in South Kashmir, resulting in several fatalities and leaving 20 people injured, as confirmed by officials.

The Indian National Congress condemned the attack, calling it a 'blot on humanity.' Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders expressed condolences to the victims' families and demanded government accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.

The attack unfolded as US Vice President J D Vance was visiting India, raising concerns over the region's security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

