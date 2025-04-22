Left Menu

India Vows Retribution After Deadly Kashmir Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed that India will pursue and apprehend the terrorists who killed 26 people in Kashmir. The attack, which took place near Pahalgam, is the deadliest since 2019. Solidarity with the victims' families is evident nationwide as the toll continues to be evaluated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern response to the tragic incident in Kashmir, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that India would relentlessly hunt down the terrorists responsible for the attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. The nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity.

The massacre occurred Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire at a prominent meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir, targeting tourists and resulting in the highest casualty figures since the infamous Pulwama attack in 2019.

Among the deceased are two foreigners and two locals. Authorities continue to verify the death toll as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remains vigilant in overseeing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

