Unyielding Resolve Against Terror: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack

In a staunch condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Posted on X, Modi stated that the evil agenda of the attackers will not prevail, asserting an unshakable resolve to combat terrorism. He offered condolences to the victims' families and promised comprehensive support.

The carnage unfolded at a popular meadow near Pahalgam town, marking the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The attack took the lives of both tourists and locals, including two foreigners, as terrorists opened fire indiscriminately. In response, Home Minister Amit Shah coordinated with the prime minister to ensure a prompt and effective reaction.

Union ministers across various sectors echoed the condemnation, stressing the cowardice of targeting defenseless tourists. Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pledged the harshest consequences for the attackers, while Union Minister Jitendra Singh reaffirmed national unity against terrorism. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi reinforced that terrorism would never weaken their resolve, seeking strength for affected families.

