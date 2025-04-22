Left Menu

Unyielding Resolve Against Terror: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack

A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir killed 26 people, drawing condemnation from Prime Minister Modi and several Union ministers. The government pledges to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintains a firm stance against terrorism. Prayers and assistance are extended to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:32 IST
Unyielding Resolve Against Terror: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Posted on X, Modi stated that the evil agenda of the attackers will not prevail, asserting an unshakable resolve to combat terrorism. He offered condolences to the victims' families and promised comprehensive support.

The carnage unfolded at a popular meadow near Pahalgam town, marking the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The attack took the lives of both tourists and locals, including two foreigners, as terrorists opened fire indiscriminately. In response, Home Minister Amit Shah coordinated with the prime minister to ensure a prompt and effective reaction.

Union ministers across various sectors echoed the condemnation, stressing the cowardice of targeting defenseless tourists. Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pledged the harshest consequences for the attackers, while Union Minister Jitendra Singh reaffirmed national unity against terrorism. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi reinforced that terrorism would never weaken their resolve, seeking strength for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

