CPI(M) Calls for Strengthening Left's Influence Against BJP & RSS
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized the need for the party and the Left to amplify their strength to effectively challenge the BJP and RSS. Highlighting the importance of a broad political arrangement, Baby called for nationwide mobilization and strike, focusing on both political cooperation and embracing technological advancements like AI.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:59 IST
- India
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby underscored the necessity for the party and the Left to enhance their current standing to confront ideological rivals, namely the RSS and BJP.
Baby advocated for a wide-ranging political collaboration and urged nationwide mobilization, including a significant strike on May 20.
Acknowledging electoral setbacks, he stressed on embracing AI's role in transformation while addressing the challenges it poses to livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
