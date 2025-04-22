Left Menu

CPI(M) Calls for Strengthening Left's Influence Against BJP & RSS

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized the need for the party and the Left to amplify their strength to effectively challenge the BJP and RSS. Highlighting the importance of a broad political arrangement, Baby called for nationwide mobilization and strike, focusing on both political cooperation and embracing technological advancements like AI.

Updated: 22-04-2025 21:59 IST
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby underscored the necessity for the party and the Left to enhance their current standing to confront ideological rivals, namely the RSS and BJP.

Baby advocated for a wide-ranging political collaboration and urged nationwide mobilization, including a significant strike on May 20.

Acknowledging electoral setbacks, he stressed on embracing AI's role in transformation while addressing the challenges it poses to livelihoods.

