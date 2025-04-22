CPI(M) Calls for Strengthening Left's Influence Against BJP & RSS

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby underscored the necessity for the party and the Left to enhance their current standing to confront ideological rivals, namely the RSS and BJP.

Baby advocated for a wide-ranging political collaboration and urged nationwide mobilization, including a significant strike on May 20.

Acknowledging electoral setbacks, he stressed on embracing AI's role in transformation while addressing the challenges it poses to livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)