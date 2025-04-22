Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Stance: Ukraine's Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is open to talks with Russia after achieving a ceasefire. Although willing to negotiate, he warns that a swift peace agreement is unlikely. Zelenskiy mentioned that Ukrainian officials would hold discussions regarding ceasefire terms with Western delegates in London.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed Ukraine's readiness to enter discussions with Russia, contingent upon the establishment of a ceasefire. He emphasized the challenges of rapidly reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

The Ukrainian leader remarked during a press briefing in Kyiv that a Ukrainian delegation has been authorized to engage in discussions about ceasefire terms with high-level Western representatives in London.

Zelenskiy's cautious optimism underscores the complexity of the ongoing conflict and the need for strategic diplomatic dialogue to find a viable path to peace.

