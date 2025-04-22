Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Stance: Ukraine's Path to Peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed Ukraine's readiness to enter discussions with Russia, contingent upon the establishment of a ceasefire. He emphasized the challenges of rapidly reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

The Ukrainian leader remarked during a press briefing in Kyiv that a Ukrainian delegation has been authorized to engage in discussions about ceasefire terms with high-level Western representatives in London.

Zelenskiy's cautious optimism underscores the complexity of the ongoing conflict and the need for strategic diplomatic dialogue to find a viable path to peace.

