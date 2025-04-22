Terror in Pahalgam: A Family's Nightmare

In a horrific incident that has shaken Pahalgam, Kashmir, a family vacation turned tragic for the Jagdales when terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists.

Asavari Jagdale, 26, daughter of businessman Santosh Jagdale, narrated the traumatic episode to PTI, recounting how her father, aged 54, was shot by the assailants for failing to recite an Islamic verse.

Amid terror and uncertainty, she remains unaware of her father and uncle's conditions as the attack claimed 26 lives, marking one of the deadliest in recent years.

