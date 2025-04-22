Terror in Pahalgam: A Family's Nightmare
A vacation turned into a nightmare for the Jagdale family when terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. They shot Santosh Jagdale, demanding he recite an Islamic verse. His daughter, Asavari, recounts the harrowing experience, uncertain of her father and uncle's fate amidst widespread chaos and casualties.
In a horrific incident that has shaken Pahalgam, Kashmir, a family vacation turned tragic for the Jagdales when terrorists launched a deadly attack on tourists.
Asavari Jagdale, 26, daughter of businessman Santosh Jagdale, narrated the traumatic episode to PTI, recounting how her father, aged 54, was shot by the assailants for failing to recite an Islamic verse.
Amid terror and uncertainty, she remains unaware of her father and uncle's conditions as the attack claimed 26 lives, marking one of the deadliest in recent years.
