Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Action Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemned a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26, mostly tourists. He vowed a strong response against the perpetrators. This incident is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Yadav expressed condolences and prayed for the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists.
On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam town, marking the deadliest assault in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.
Yadav declared that India stands united against terrorism and assured that such cowardly acts will be met with a fitting response. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
Pakistan Thwarts Border Infiltration Amid Rising Terrorism
President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India