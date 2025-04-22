Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Action Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam town, marking the deadliest assault in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

Yadav declared that India stands united against terrorism and assured that such cowardly acts will be met with a fitting response. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)