Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Action Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemned a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26, mostly tourists. He vowed a strong response against the perpetrators. This incident is the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Yadav expressed condolences and prayed for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Action Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam town, marking the deadliest assault in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

Yadav declared that India stands united against terrorism and assured that such cowardly acts will be met with a fitting response. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025