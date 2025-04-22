Left Menu

Leaders Unite in Condemnation: Solidarity After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Political leaders from Telangana and across the nation condemned a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. They expressed condolences, called for stern action against perpetrators, and reaffirmed national unity against terrorism. Officials pledged justice and support for the victims and their families.

In a unified denouncement, political figures from Telangana, among others, reacted strongly to a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region. The assault resulted in 26 fatalities, marking the deadliest incident since 2019's Pulwama strike.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the unbreakable spirit of Indians and urged the central government to take stringent measures against the terrorist groups responsible. Many leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vociferously supported the nation's stance against terrorism.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, among others, echoed these sentiments, demanding the harshest penalties for those involved. The government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is closely monitoring the situation, assuring that justice will be administered promptly to the assailants.

