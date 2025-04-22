Left Menu

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: A Call for Action

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives and left many injured. Political leaders condemned the incident, demanding immediate government action to ensure security. The attackers targeted tourists, highlighting a critical need for enhanced safety measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:39 IST
Terror Strikes Pahalgam: A Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, leaving many others injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the incident, calling it 'cowardly, unforgivable and highly condemnable.'

Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati joined in their denunciation, urging the Centre to take strict action against those responsible for the attack. Eyewitnesses reported that heavily armed terrorists launched the attack near a group of tourists, causing chaos and panic.

The attack has sparked a nationwide demand for improved security measures, particularly in tourist-heavy areas. Ensuring a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir is seen as a critical step to rebuild trust and unity among locals and visitors, according to political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025