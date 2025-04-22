Terror Strikes Pahalgam: A Call for Action

In a grim turn of events, a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, leaving many others injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the incident, calling it 'cowardly, unforgivable and highly condemnable.'

Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati joined in their denunciation, urging the Centre to take strict action against those responsible for the attack. Eyewitnesses reported that heavily armed terrorists launched the attack near a group of tourists, causing chaos and panic.

The attack has sparked a nationwide demand for improved security measures, particularly in tourist-heavy areas. Ensuring a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir is seen as a critical step to rebuild trust and unity among locals and visitors, according to political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)