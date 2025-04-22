Deadliest Kashmir Attack Since 2019: Terrorists Target Tourists at Meadow

The picturesque Baisaran meadow, near Pahalgam in Kashmir, was marred by tragedy as terrorists launched a deadly attack, claiming the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists. This marks the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Among the victims were two foreign nationals and two locals. Officials cited that the attackers, possibly from The Resistance Front, a shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, might have infiltrated from the Jammu region. The incident has been particularly unsettling as it occurred during a thriving tourist season.

With the situation still unfolding, security forces are actively pursuing the assailants. In light of this tragedy, government officials have expressed strong condemnation, and the nation mourns the tragic loss of innocents while grappling with the heightened challenges of security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)