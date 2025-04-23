Left Menu

Escape from Pahalgam: Nagpur Family Survives Terror Attack

A terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, led a Nagpur family to jump from a hill to escape. Simran Rupchandani suffered a leg fracture in the incident. Two other family members, Garv and Tilak Rupchandani, are safe and receiving assistance, according to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:01 IST
Escape from Pahalgam: Nagpur Family Survives Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific terror attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when gunmen opened fire at Baisaran meadow, claiming the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Among those trying to escape were a family from Nagpur.

In a frantic bid to save themselves, Simran Rupchandani and her family jumped from a hill. Unfortunately, Simran fractured her leg during the escape. She, along with Garv and Tilak Rupchandani, were later confirmed safe.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has reached out to provide necessary assistance to the family during this distressing time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025