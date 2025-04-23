Escape from Pahalgam: Nagpur Family Survives Terror Attack

A horrific terror attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when gunmen opened fire at Baisaran meadow, claiming the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Among those trying to escape were a family from Nagpur.

In a frantic bid to save themselves, Simran Rupchandani and her family jumped from a hill. Unfortunately, Simran fractured her leg during the escape. She, along with Garv and Tilak Rupchandani, were later confirmed safe.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has reached out to provide necessary assistance to the family during this distressing time.

(With inputs from agencies.)