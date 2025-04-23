Navigating Conflict: US Airstrikes and Houthi Attacks Intensify

The conflict in Yemen escalated as Houthi rebels launched a missile targeting northern Israel, an unusual move amidst intense US airstrikes against the group. Sirens blared in Haifa, Krayot, and surrounding areas, with the Israeli military claiming to have intercepted the missile successfully.

While the Houthis have not immediately claimed the attack, American airstrikes continue targeting Houthi positions, striking governorates like Hodeida, Marib, and Saada. Recently, Houthi forces claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, accusations acknowledged by the US military without further comment.

The intensified US operations under President Trump responded to Houthi threats targeting Israeli and US interests, renewing hostilities and disrupting commerce through the Red Sea, a vital trade artery. The complex conflict underscores deep regional tensions and the persistent challenge of stabilizing Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)