Left Menu

Navigating Conflict: US Airstrikes and Houthi Attacks Intensify

The Houthi rebels launched a rare missile toward northern Israel amid an ongoing US airstrike campaign against them. The Houthis claimed to down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen and targeted American drones. The situation escalated following the US's intensified strikes, sparking tension in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:29 IST
Navigating Conflict: US Airstrikes and Houthi Attacks Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The conflict in Yemen escalated as Houthi rebels launched a missile targeting northern Israel, an unusual move amidst intense US airstrikes against the group. Sirens blared in Haifa, Krayot, and surrounding areas, with the Israeli military claiming to have intercepted the missile successfully.

While the Houthis have not immediately claimed the attack, American airstrikes continue targeting Houthi positions, striking governorates like Hodeida, Marib, and Saada. Recently, Houthi forces claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone, accusations acknowledged by the US military without further comment.

The intensified US operations under President Trump responded to Houthi threats targeting Israeli and US interests, renewing hostilities and disrupting commerce through the Red Sea, a vital trade artery. The complex conflict underscores deep regional tensions and the persistent challenge of stabilizing Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025