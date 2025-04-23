Pahalgam Attack Sparks Outcry: BJP Claims Foreign Involvement

In the latest political discourse following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao has suggested a 'foreign hand' is responsible for orchestrating the tragedy, which resulted in the death and injury of several tourists. Describing the incident as 'inhuman,' Rao insisted on the unity of political parties against terrorism.

'The attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam is a grave and inhuman incident deserving universal condemnation. While Jammu and Kashmir had seen a decline in terror activities, this has foreign roots,' Rao stated during an interview with ANI. He called for all political factions, especially the opposition, to present a united front against the menace of terrorism.

In response to the attack, security measures have been intensified with the Indian Army permitting limited operations of their Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv in Srinagar. The choppers, grounded post a crash in Porbandar involving Coast Guard officials, are now operational to assist in counter-terror operations. Meanwhile, measures are in place to assist victims and stranded tourists, as coordinated flights and government representatives arrive to manage the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)