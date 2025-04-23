Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack Sparks Outcry: BJP Claims Foreign Involvement

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao asserts foreign involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed and injured tourists. As security forces conduct search operations, limited flight permissions are granted for ALH Dhruv helicopters. The government arranges new flights for stranded tourists, amid heightened tensions and calls for unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:19 IST
Pahalgam Attack Sparks Outcry: BJP Claims Foreign Involvement
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political discourse following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao has suggested a 'foreign hand' is responsible for orchestrating the tragedy, which resulted in the death and injury of several tourists. Describing the incident as 'inhuman,' Rao insisted on the unity of political parties against terrorism.

'The attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam is a grave and inhuman incident deserving universal condemnation. While Jammu and Kashmir had seen a decline in terror activities, this has foreign roots,' Rao stated during an interview with ANI. He called for all political factions, especially the opposition, to present a united front against the menace of terrorism.

In response to the attack, security measures have been intensified with the Indian Army permitting limited operations of their Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv in Srinagar. The choppers, grounded post a crash in Porbandar involving Coast Guard officials, are now operational to assist in counter-terror operations. Meanwhile, measures are in place to assist victims and stranded tourists, as coordinated flights and government representatives arrive to manage the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025