Syrian Summit Invite Sparks Political Turmoil in Iraq
The invitation of Syria's new President Ahmad al-Sharaa to the Arab League summit in Baghdad has triggered political divisions in Iraq. al-Sharaa's controversial past as a Sunni Islamist and former al-Qaida insurgent creates friction among Iraqi factions, highlighting the challenges in regional diplomacy.
- Iraq
The upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad has ignited political tensions due to the invitation extended to Syria's new President, Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Al-Sharaa, who ascended to power after toppling Bashar Assad, is a contentious figure owing to his past as a Sunni Islamist militant.
His invitation underscores Iraq's attempts at regional diplomacy but faces opposition from powerful Shiite factions within the country.
