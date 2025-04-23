Left Menu

Kerala BJP Chief Slams LDF's 'Nine-Year Celebration of Failures'

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes the state's Left Democratic Front government for celebrating what he labels as nine years of failures, citing financial mismanagement and delayed worker payments. Opposition leaders also condemn the government's use of public funds during dire fiscal times.

Updated: 23-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:08 IST
Kerala BJP president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of marking nine years in power under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as 'a celebration of failures'. Addressing a gathering in Thrissur, Chandrasekhar remarked, 'How does a government celebrate nine years of failures? They've delivered nothing for the people.'

Chandrasekhar further criticized the administration for financial neglect, highlighting delayed payments to ASHA workers, pension discrepancies, and deferred salaries for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees. He condemned the allocation of approximately Rs 100 crore of public funds for the celebrations amidst widespread financial distress, urging a governance shift.

The critique comes as the state gears up for elaborate events marking nine years of LDF governance. Concurrently, Congress leader VD Satheesan accused the government of extravagant spending on its fourth-year celebrations, citing a Rs. 15 crore expenditure on hoardings alone, amidst a severe fiscal crisis. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

