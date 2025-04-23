Tragedy Amidst Wanderlust: Kerala Man's Dream Trip Ends in Grief

An Edapally native, Ramachandran's love for travel came to a tragic end on Tuesday when terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam gunned him down. The 65-year-old was on vacation with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, and his daughter witnessed the horrific incident, family sources revealed on Wednesday.

The Kerala Chief Minister's office confirmed his death in the terror attack on Tuesday night. Friends and family were in disbelief, attempting to grasp the loss of the amiable traveler who had returned to Kochi from the UAE some years ago.

NORKA Roots has launched a help desk for Keralites affected by the terror attack. Actor-turned-MLA Mukesh said the shock of Ramachandran's killing is yet to be conveyed to his wife, while arrangements are underway to bring his remains to Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)