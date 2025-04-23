Left Menu

Solidarity in Tragedy: TDP Supports PM Modi Amid Kashmir Terror Attack

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed support for PM Modi and the union government following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths. Naidu emphasized the need for decisive action against terrorism and mourned the loss of Telugu victims from the attack.

Amaravati | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:29 IST
Solidarity in Tragedy: TDP Supports PM Modi Amid Kashmir Terror Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of unity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affirmed the TDP-led NDA government's solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of Tuesday's terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, has prompted Naidu to express unwavering support for Modi's and the Centre's commitment to preserving India's sovereignty and taking decisive action against terrorism.

Naidu condemned the attack as a blight on society, maintaining that violence has failed to achieve meaningful objectives. He also offered condolences for the Telugu victims, JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan, stressing compassion for their families during this period of grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

