Tragic Homecoming: CM Naidu to Receive Pahalgam Victim's Remains

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will receive the remains of JS Chandra Mouli, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, at Visakhapatnam. Mouli was among 26 killed at the tourist site in south Kashmir. Naidu met his family at the airport after returning from Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to receive the remains of JS Chandra Mouli, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, at Visakhapatnam, official sources have disclosed.

Mouli was among the 26 individuals tragically killed at a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, located in south Kashmir, on Tuesday. CM Naidu plans to meet with Mouli's family members at the Visakhapatnam airport to offer his condolences.

Chief Minister Naidu, who recently returned from a five-day European holiday followed by meetings in New Delhi, is awaiting confirmation on the exact time of the body's arrival.

