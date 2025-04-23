Global Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Final Farewell

Global leaders from across continents are set to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Saint Peter's Square, scheduled for Saturday. The event is anticipated to attract a significant number of high-profile figures, each representing their nation's respect and acknowledgment of the Pope's contributions.

Argentina's President Javier Milei, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and British leaders such as Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are among the confirmed attendees. Noteworthy mentions also include Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and various European leaders from countries like Croatia, Cyprus, and the Czech Republic.

This assembly underscores the Pope's lasting impact on the world stage, with officials from the United States and the European Union joining the memorial. Notable figures include the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and former US President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)