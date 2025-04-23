Left Menu

'One Nation, One Election': A Pillar for 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauds 'One Nation, One Election' as pivotal to India's development, urging its adoption for political stability. He criticizes opposition for hindering progress, calling for public engagement in democratic strengthening. The initiative transcends political debates, aiming to streamline governance and national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:25 IST
'One Nation, One Election': A Pillar for 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has highlighted 'One Nation, One Election' as essential to realizing the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat'. This, he argues, is crucial for achieving a strong and stable India.

Speaking at the 'Students for One Nation, One Election' event, Pradhan asserted that the concept surpasses legal and political discourse, becoming central to national planning. He emphasized the need for comprehensive policy approach, strategic planning, and active public participation to reach decisive national decisions.

Pradhan criticized opposition parties for their alleged negative approach, which he claims disrespects the electoral mandate. He urged for political stability, good governance, and broad public dialogue to transform 'One Nation, One Election' into a grassroots movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

