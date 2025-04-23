'One Nation, One Election': A Pillar for 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has highlighted 'One Nation, One Election' as essential to realizing the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat'. This, he argues, is crucial for achieving a strong and stable India.

Speaking at the 'Students for One Nation, One Election' event, Pradhan asserted that the concept surpasses legal and political discourse, becoming central to national planning. He emphasized the need for comprehensive policy approach, strategic planning, and active public participation to reach decisive national decisions.

Pradhan criticized opposition parties for their alleged negative approach, which he claims disrespects the electoral mandate. He urged for political stability, good governance, and broad public dialogue to transform 'One Nation, One Election' into a grassroots movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)