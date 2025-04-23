Left Menu

Karnataka CM Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Slams Intelligence Lapse

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the Central government for an intelligence failure following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. He condemned the incident, which claimed 26 lives, including Karnataka tourists, and emphasized the need for uncompromising security measures. Efforts are underway to repatriate stranded tourists.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has labeled the recent terror attack in Pahalgam as 'planned' and pointed to an 'intelligence failure' by the Central government. He expressed strong condemnation of the attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, including tourists from Karnataka.

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgent measures taken by his administration, including dispatching officials to Jammu and Kashmir. They have been instructed to hire a special plane to safely bring back stranded tourists from Karnataka, demonstrating the state's commitment to ensuring the safety of its people.

Siddaramaiah reiterated the importance of maintaining stringent security and emphasized a no-compromise stance on safety, calling for the neutralization of terrorist threats. Efforts are also in place to repatriate the bodies of the deceased, ensuring they return to their respective states with dignity.

