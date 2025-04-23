Left Menu

A Global Farewell: The World Mourns Pope Francis

Christians globally gathered at Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre to honor Pope Francis after his passing. The Mass, led by Pierbattista Pizzaballa, highlighted Pope Francis’s legacy of promoting unity and peace. His efforts include advocating for Israeli-Palestinian peace and liberal reforms within the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:24 IST
A Global Farewell: The World Mourns Pope Francis
Pope Francis

In a poignant display of unity and reverence, Christians from across the globe congregated at Jerusalem's historic Church of the Holy Sepulchre. They came to remember and pray for Pope Francis following his death, creating a solemn atmosphere infused with prayer and reflection.

Participants, including 55-year-old Palestinian Azzam Elias who attended with special permission, honored the pontiff for his commitment to peace and dialogue among religions. The late Pope's papacy, marked by an ambitious reform agenda, stirred both fervent support and controversy, underscoring his significant impact on the Catholic Church.

The service was a vivid illustration of the Pope's advocacy for Christian unity, drawing representatives from various denominations to one of Christianity's most sacred sites. His efforts to bridge divides extended beyond religious boundaries, exemplified by his outspoken support for peace in conflict regions like Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025