Left Menu

Missile Launch Marks First Houthi Strike Toward Northern Israel

Houthi rebels launched a missile toward northern Israel amid intensified US airstrikes. The missile was intercepted near Haifa. Houthis also claimed downing another US drone. America's strike campaign, in response to Houthi hostilities, heavily targets Yemen, marking increased tensions in the region. Despite Iran's denial, evidence suggests possible weapon support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:06 IST
Missile Launch Marks First Houthi Strike Toward Northern Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a new escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile toward northern Israel, marking the first attack of its kind as the United States continues an intense month-long airstrike campaign targeting the group. Amid this surge in hostilities, the Houthis also claim to have downed another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen.

Haifa and nearby regions experienced alarm as the Israeli army launched an interceptor against the incoming missile. "The missile was most likely successfully intercepted," according to the Israeli military spokesperson. The Houthis' Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, targeting Haifa with a hypersonic missile, the first successful reach to this region.

Meanwhile, US airstrikes have targeted several Yemeni areas as a part of the campaign initiated on March 15. In response, the Houthis escalated their drone attacks, notably claiming responsibility for downing another American drone using locally manufactured missiles, citing Iran's disputed support despite their consistent denial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025