Missile Launch Marks First Houthi Strike Toward Northern Israel
Houthi rebels launched a missile toward northern Israel amid intensified US airstrikes. The missile was intercepted near Haifa. Houthis also claimed downing another US drone. America's strike campaign, in response to Houthi hostilities, heavily targets Yemen, marking increased tensions in the region. Despite Iran's denial, evidence suggests possible weapon support.
In a new escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile toward northern Israel, marking the first attack of its kind as the United States continues an intense month-long airstrike campaign targeting the group. Amid this surge in hostilities, the Houthis also claim to have downed another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen.
Haifa and nearby regions experienced alarm as the Israeli army launched an interceptor against the incoming missile. "The missile was most likely successfully intercepted," according to the Israeli military spokesperson. The Houthis' Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, targeting Haifa with a hypersonic missile, the first successful reach to this region.
Meanwhile, US airstrikes have targeted several Yemeni areas as a part of the campaign initiated on March 15. In response, the Houthis escalated their drone attacks, notably claiming responsibility for downing another American drone using locally manufactured missiles, citing Iran's disputed support despite their consistent denial.
Iran foreign minister says he and US envoy Steve Witkoff will be in indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, reports AP.