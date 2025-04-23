Missile Launch Marks First Houthi Strike Toward Northern Israel

In a new escalation, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile toward northern Israel, marking the first attack of its kind as the United States continues an intense month-long airstrike campaign targeting the group. Amid this surge in hostilities, the Houthis also claim to have downed another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen.

Haifa and nearby regions experienced alarm as the Israeli army launched an interceptor against the incoming missile. "The missile was most likely successfully intercepted," according to the Israeli military spokesperson. The Houthis' Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, targeting Haifa with a hypersonic missile, the first successful reach to this region.

Meanwhile, US airstrikes have targeted several Yemeni areas as a part of the campaign initiated on March 15. In response, the Houthis escalated their drone attacks, notably claiming responsibility for downing another American drone using locally manufactured missiles, citing Iran's disputed support despite their consistent denial.

(With inputs from agencies.)