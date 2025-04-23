Transgender Community Raises Voice Against Terror in Pahalgam
The transgender community protested against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by burning an effigy of terrorism. Led by Kaushalyanand Giri, with slogans against Pakistan, they expressed outrage over the attack targeting tourists. BJP members also joined the demonstration, burning Pakistan's national flag.
- Country:
- India
In a strong display of unity and defiance, members of the transgender community gathered at Subhash Crossing in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday. The protest was in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where an effigy symbolizing terrorism was set ablaze.
Kaushalyanand Giri, a leading figure in the transgender community, spearheaded the protest, expressing profound anger at the attack that shook Pahalgam. He questioned the targeting of tourists based on religion, highlighting the outrage within the community.
Also present were BJP workers, led by leader Pawan Srivastava, who joined the demonstration in vociferous protest against Pakistan, setting its national flag on fire while chanting anti-Pakistan slogans. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, primarily tourists, with several others injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
