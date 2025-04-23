Controversy Erupts Over BJP IT Cell's Post on Rahul Gandhi's Trip

In a new political controversy, the BJP IT Cell in Karnataka is facing legal action over a social media post allegedly linking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip with the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The provocative post, which has since been removed, prompted immediate backlash and a formal police complaint.

The complaint was lodged by C M Dhananjaya, who chairs the Legal and Human Rights Unit of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Dhananjaya argues that the post was crafted to tarnish Gandhi's public image and to divert attention from the government's perceived shortcomings in handling national security issues.

As a result, High Grounds Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These charges include creating enmity between different groups and disseminating misleading information, signaling another chapter in the ongoing political tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)